Delta state has opened the gate for medal rush with a gold from the 80km road race for women decided this morning.

Her athlete, Ese Ukpeseraye beat 12 other cyclists to the finish line to pick the first gold medal at the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

Host state Edo settled for Silver and Bronze when Ayuba sisters, Comfort and Grace placed second and third respectively.

Cycling continues Monday with the men and women 1000 metres individual pursuit for two gold medals.