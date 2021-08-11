From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Government of Delta State has assured the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state of its commitment to continue to build and consolidate on the existing cordial relationship with the scheme.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mr Reginald Bayoko, gave the assurance in Asaba while receiving the new state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Alao Olusegun.

Bayoko said the Service had continued to bring youths with diverse cultures and traditions together to foster national unity and cohesion, declaring that the state government would continue to support the Service even as he reiterated the commitment of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to always accept the services of Corp members posted for their primary assignments across the state.

He congratulated Mr Olusegun on his deployment to the state and expressed the state government’s preparedness to continue to partner with the state secretariat of the Service in order to achieve the laudable objectives of the programme that was established by General Yakubu Gowon’s military administration.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the NYSC Mr Alao Olusegun commended the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for the infrastructural development his administration has put in place at the NYSC camp at Issele-Uku, and appealed for the continued collaborative efforts in upholding the values of the Service.

Mr Olusegun while lauding the state government for providing a conducive and secured environment for Corps members serving in the state, described the people of Delta State as hospitable and receptive.

He also commended the Head of Service for making good use of Corps members posted to the state as well as integrating some with records of excellent service into critical sectors of the economy.

