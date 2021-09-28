From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ten suspected cultists have been arrested by the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspects were arrested at a foiled initiation ceremony of the Aiye confraternity also known as Black Axe in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest in Asaba on Tuesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said operatives of SACU acted on intelligence and stormed the venue of the ceremony at night.

“They were able to foil the initiation process and also arrested 10 male suspects while others escaped into the bush.

“One locally-made revolver pistol with four live and one expended 9mm ammunition and two expended cartridges were recovered from two of the suspected cultist.

“Some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one Honda Accord car with registration number Lagos KSF 586 DU, five motorcycles and a bag containing clothes were recovered from the scene,” Edafe stated.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He also confirmed the arrest of one Lucky Akpofure during a raid of a criminal hideout in Eri community, Isoko South area of the state.

Edafe said the 37-year-old suspect was caught with a locally made pistol and three live cartridges, adding he confessed to being a member of the Supreme Vikings confraternity.

Saying that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation, Edafe urged well-meaning residents, parents and guardians to caution their wards to shun all forms of cult-related practices.

“Cultism is the bedrock of most prevalent crimes in the society today and as such should not be encouraged in any way,” he said.

He noted that the command will remain committed to maintaining the already existing peace, ensure the security of lives and properties and will not tolerate anyone who goes against the law.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.