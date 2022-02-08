From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After the death of five persons in cult-related clashes in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, the state police command on Tuesday said sanity has been restored to the town.

The command said eleven persons who were suspected to have participated actively during the clashes last Sunday, have been arrested.

Sunday’s clash was between members of Eiye and Black axe confraternity in the community.

Confirming the arrest in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe two pump action guns, one cut to size locally-made gun, eight expended cartridges and ten rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

Edafe said the breakthrough was achieved following an intelligence-led operation by a combined team of the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), patrol teams and officers from the Agbarho division.

“The situation has been brought under control and more patrol teams have been deployed to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the community.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing suspected cultists is ongoing,” Edafe added.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali called on members of the public to help with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the other fleeing suspects.

He also urged parents and guardians to monitor, guide and caution their wards to desist from cult-related activities as the command under Ari’s watch will not relent in arresting anyone found wanting and ensuring that they are prosecuted accordingly.

The command’s spokesman said his men were now more than ever before determined to fulfil the core mandate of protecting lives and properties, maintaining law and order among others, and would therefore not take it lightly with anybody trying to cause mayhem of any kind in the state.