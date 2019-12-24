The Delta State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and rapists, recovering arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, said: “The command has done well in these ‘ember’ months. We have given criminals hot chase out of the state.

“The operatives of SARS arrested 10 suspected armed robbers who came from Port Harcourt and Benin to carried out operation. The operatives raided and arrested suspected armed robbers in Sapele, Warri, Ughelli, Agbor and Abraka. Fifteen 15 suspects have been charged to court.

“Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested 10 suspects and rescued five victims. The operatives had an encounter with a notorious kidnapper at Ugbejei Warri, Udu Local Government. He was declared wanted eight years ago. The operatives raided Ibusa, Agboro, Warri and Asaba, rescuing many victims. The kidnappers fled and abandoned their arms and ammunition.

“The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under Al-Hassan Aminu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists. They were immediately charged to court after the completion of investigation.

“The Safer Highway Team intercepted along an ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with Reg No: 33319RN driven by one Iliya suspected to be the ring leader of a car theft syndicate. He claimed to be an army officer with P/NO: 98NA/47/3845, which has been discovered to be false. He said the vehicle belonged to his friend attached to 3Batallion, Warri. We recovered one army jungle hat, one army T-shirt, a bunch of keys a Nigerian Army ID card bearing Iliya.

“The Anti-Cultism Unit arrested eight suspects in various their hideouts, some were arrested during initiation in the forest. They were arrested with arms charms. They were charged to court after interrogation.

“I have redeployed officers to all the flash points. We need the assistance of members of the public to give us information. We also need their co-operation to flush criminals out of the state. Our operational vehicles have been redeployed to strategic areas on constant stop-and-search operation at every nook and cranny.”