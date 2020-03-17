Delta State Police Command says it arrested 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, murderers and rapists, recovered stolen vehicles and firearms from them. Commissioner of police, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said the command has sent a strong signal to criminals to start relocating from the state because “it will be too hot for them.”

“I have redeployed detectives, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), Safe Highway and the Eagle Wing to chase the criminals out. We raided some of their hideouts in Warri, Ughelli, Agbor, Ibusa and Sapele. We recovered some weapons from their hideouts.

“The AKS arrested six suspected kidnappers in Ogbara Ethiope West Local Government. Four of them admitted responsibility for the abduction of one Victoria from a clinic on February 22, 2020. Fifteen other suspected kidnappers were arrested, five victims rescued unhurt and no ransom was paid. The suspects confessed and soon we will charge them to court.

“Operatives of the ACS raided the hideouts of the cultists and arrested 23 suspects in various initiations. The suspects included members of Viking Confraternity, Eiye Confraternity and Supreme Confraternity. Some arms were also recovered from them.

“The SARS operatives arrested 25 suspects when they raided their hideouts in Warri, Ughelli, Agbor, Abraka and along the Agbor/Benin Expressway as well as the Warri/Sapele Expressway. We dislodged them from their hideouts.

“The command has held several meetings with stakeholders, including community leaders and students, to imbibe community policing. This will assist in flushing out criminals. We need their support and useful information from them.”