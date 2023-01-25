From Joseph Obukata, Warri

One Chief Joseph Ologbo, 37-year-old of Otor Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, alleged to be a renowned suspected financier and member of Aro Bagger cult group, has been arrested.

Ologbo was trailed and arrested at a hotel by a combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and men of Operation Delta Hawk.

The security team were said to have stormed the hotel on Monday January 23, 2023 at about 2000hrs, acting on credible intelligence that an alleged sponsor of Aro bagger cult group and also an active member of the group was hibernating there.

State Police Public Relation Officer DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Wednesday, said when search was extended to his fully tinted Toyota Tundra Van, one unlicensed pump action gun, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and an Aro Bagger cult regalia were recovered.

“The suspect has made useful statement and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

He said that the arrest sequel to the cult clashes in Sapele, Oghara and some other parts of the State, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali had deployed tactical teams to Sapele LGA to restore sanity in the affected areas.

Similarly, four man syndicate who specialized in defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money, have been busted in Ogwashi-Uku town.

Edafe said; “On the 22/01/2023 at about 0800hrs, operatives of Decoy Squad led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on a credible intelligence on a syndicate who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money, the operatives stormed Ogwashi-Uku town and arrested the following suspects; (1) Allison Louis ‘m’ 27yrs a native of Numan LGA of Adamawa state, (2) Sunday David ‘m’ 22yrs a native of Oturkpo Benue state, (3) Peter Akagbai ‘m’ 20yrs from Umuokwe Quarters of Ogwashi-Uku and (4) Chibuzor Elumeze ‘m’ 23yrs from Ogbenta-Obi Quarters in Ogwashi-Uku.

“Exhibit recovered from the syndicate includes one (1) tricycle, fifteen (15) different bank ATM cards. During the course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to a series of fraud committed within Ogwashi-uku and Asaba metropolis with POS operators and filling stations as their major victims.

“The suspects stated that they go to filling stations, POS operators and super markets, purchase items and also make withdrawals with the ATM cards and then call their banks and give a false complaint that the transaction was not successful.

“The banks without due investigation will then wrongly debit the victims and credit the accounts of the suspects.

“They have so far defrauded their various victims several millions of naira. Investigation is ongoing”, Edafe said.