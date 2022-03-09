From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A 34-year-old computer operator, Oki Precious, has been arrested for allegedly stealing seven computers belonging to Nana Primary School in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the ‘A’ Division in Warri after a staff of Nana Primary School reported that eight out of 15 Zinox computers supplied to the school by the Delta State Government had been stolen.

State Police Public Relation Officer DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this, said that upon receipt of the report on March 2, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri detailed police detectives who swung into action and swiftly arrested the suspect.

According to him, investigation later revealed that the suspect is the computer operator working in the school and employed by the Parents Teachers association (PTA) of the school.

He said that the suspect led the police to his house where seven (7) computers were recovered.

Similarly, on March 7 at about 0325 hrs, operatives of the Command Raider’s Squad in conjunction with Raider Volunteer Corps raided several black spots in Animeli road by Panama junction and Kevin Road both in Sapele.

During the raid, fifteen male suspects were arrested during which 15 grams of substances suspected to be cocaine, 1 compressed sack of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 7 packets of tramadol, 12 syringes, 4 CSP codeine syrup bottles, two crushers, some items suspected to be charms, 1 cooler soaked with suspected Indian hemp popularly known as ‘monkey tail’, 1 grinder and twenty packets of rizla were recovered.

While saying that the computer operator has since been charged to court, DSP Edafe said that investigation is ongoing in the other matter.