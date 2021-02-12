Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ali, has assured to place priority attention to the wellbeing of the men and officers under his Command as a way of getting them to be more committed in their primary responsibility of policing the citizenry.

The police boss made the commitment yesterday in his response to concern raised over the plights of widows and their children as well as retired officers whose pensions were still being denied at an interactive session with stakeholders during his visit to Burutu Area Command headquarters at Ovwian Aladja, Udu Council area of the state.

He noted that he was going to take a look at the records of cases of the widows whose husbands died in active service with the view of ensuring that the wives and children left behind received whatever entitlements that was due them in order to alleviate their burdens.

According to him, “My years of experience on the policing job has taught me that one of the best ways of getting men and officers committed to their duties is to ensure they are adequately funded and provided the enabling environment to do more in securing the society”.

“I’m not new in Delta state having served here for sometime and i know to a reasonable extent certain things about the challenges of policemen in this area and now that am back, I’ll ensure i tackle some of these issues to best of my ability”.

“Concerning the issues raised on the welfare of my men, especially the widows and their children as well as pension of retired policemen, once i return to Asaba I’ll request details from the officers in charge of pension and other retirement benefits of some officers who died in active service inorder to be able to settle some of these issues once and for all”, he stated.

Earlier in his address, the Burutu Area Commander, ACP Kolawole Adepegba, had enumerated some of the challenges faced by the Command that had impeded on the performance of his men and officers in the course of discharging their duties.

Adepagba who applauded the performance of his men and officers so far considering the fact that they lacked many operational tools like vehicles, communications gadgets and surveillance aides, noted that his men had done well to ensure protection of lives and property in the area.

He urged the Commissioner of Police to assist the Command in the provision of these facilities inorder to encourage the men and officers under the Command to be more efficient and resourceful in discharging their primary assignment of protecting lives and property within his coverage area.

