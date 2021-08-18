From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has announced the deployment of 1,000 officers for the coronation ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri, Omo Oba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, holding this Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali said the deployment was a proactive step to ensure watertight security before, during and after the ceremony.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Command’s Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, also warned trouble makers to steer clear of the ceremony.

‘Two bomb squad has been deployed to report 48 hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe,’ the statement read.

‘Two units of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed.

‘This according to the Commissioner of Police is to ensure watertight security.

‘The CP warns mischief makers to steer clear as the Command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

‘All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is hitch free and devoid of any form of violence has been put in place,’ the statement assured.

Edafe added that the police commissioner has directed the Area Commander Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualisation of peace and tranquillity during and after the coronation ceremony.