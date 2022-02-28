From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, on Monday, raised the alarm that a fake Facebook account was being operated in his name by a suspected fraudster.

He alleged that the account was being used to defraud unsuspecting innocent citizens.

CP Ali’s alarm was contained in a press release issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba.

Edafe said the attention of the command was drawn to the “fake Facebook handle created by a mischievous person parading himself as CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ and has been using the fake account to defraud unsuspecting innocent citizens.

‘The fraudster has reached out to some people via the Facebook handle displaying some pictures of the CP in mufti and in police uniform with the username Muhammad Ali Ari.

‘He further stated that the CP graduated from UNIJOS which is not true. He is using the account to fraudulently solicit financial assistance from members of the public who have been deceived to believe that they are chatting with the CP.

‘The CP is using this medium to inform the general public to disregard any request or message from this Facebook handle, as it is the handiwork of a criminal element parading himself as the CP with intent to defraud.

‘The CP assures members of the public that measures have been put in place with a view to arresting this impostor and to ensure that he is brought to book.’