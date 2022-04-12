From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed as false the allegation of child trafficking levelled against it by a rights group, ‘Take It Back’ (TIB), describing it as an unnecessary distraction by its Delta State Coordinator, self-described activist Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, to avoid prosecution in ongoing criminal cases being investigated by the Command against him.

Making this clarification in a statement made available to reporters in Warri, the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, noted that no amount of falsehood, blackmail or manipulation would disrupt its investigation and prosecution of the suspect, one Aghogho, if found culpable in series of criminal allegations against him before the Command.

He urged the public to discountenance the said publication being concocted against the Command and the person of the Commissioner of Police, CP, Ari Muhammed Ali, stating that the falsehood was a calculated attempt by a mischievous person to gain undue attention and sympathy from being prosecuted in various criminal indictments currently being investigated.

The statement read in part:

‘The attention of Delta State Police Command has been drawn to several online publications including Sahara reporters credited to one Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, a self-acclaimed human rights activist and State Coordinator Take it back (TIB), Delta State Chapter.

‘In the said publication, he alleged that Police Officers of the Command, after rescuing victims of child trafficking, hands over the rescued children to the Ministry of Women Affairs in a way of aiding the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, in trafficking the rescued children.

‘One question which remained unanswered by the said Aghogho is how handing over found children to the Government Ministry empowered by the constitution of Nigeria to take custody of such children translates to child trafficking.

‘For the avoidance of doubt and for the purpose of clarification, the Command wishes to emphasise that it is solely the responsibility of either the State or federal government to cater for a found child and provide requisite facilities or ensure that the facilities are provided by approved adoption services as may be prescribed by the appropriate authority when, and if the need arises.

‘Section 125 of the CHILD’S RIGHT ACT of Nigeria states that; Every State Government shall, for the purpose of adoption, establish and maintain within the State and, in the case of the Federal Government, within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja a service designed to meet the needs of.

‘(a) child who has been or may be adopted;

(b) parents and guardians of the child specified in paragraph (a) of this subsection; and

(c) persons who have adopted or who may adopt a child, and for this purpose, every Government shall provide requisite facilities or ensure that the facilities are provided by approved adoption services as may be prescribed by the appropriate authority.

(ii) The facilities to be provided as part of the services maintained under subsection.

‘One of this section include;-

(a) temporary board and lodging where needed by a child and, in exceptional circumstances the mother of a child;

(b) arrangements for assessing a child and prospective adopters and placing of the child for adoption; and

(c) counselling for persons with problems relating to adoption.

Section 174-178 of the Child Right Act deals extensively with the processes of adoption which extend to the custody of found children.

‘Succinctly, it is noteworthy, as it is crystal clear, that the Command has done no wrong by handing over any child found in the State to the State ministry under which purview such responsibility falls. If the self-acclaimed activist is not comfortable with the law as it is stated in the Child’s Right Act of Nigeria, he can and is advised to seek redress in the court of law.

‘Undoubtedly, the effort of the said Aghogho is aimed at blackmailing the Command into abandoning the numerous criminal cases against him with a view to escaping justice. However, the Command will not fold its hands, watch a misinformed, ill-intended and disgruntled individual rubbish its good work, drag the Command to the mud or make comments that are capable of bringing the name of the Commissioner of Police into disrepute.

‘The Command will therefore take every necessary step to ensure that he is brought to justice sooner than later.’