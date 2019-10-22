The Delta State Police Command has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists; it rescued 10 and recovered firearms from various hideouts. Commissioner of police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, said: “Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested 15 suspects in various scenes, including along Asaba/Agbor Expressway, Ibusa/Asaba Expressway and Abraka axis.

“They raided the hideouts of the criminals and recovered some arms and charms. The operatives also arrested four notorious armed robbery suspects in Asaba. They recovered some AK-47 rifles and rounds of ammunition. Investigations are still going on.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 15 suspected cult members operating in Abraka, Asaba, Warri axis. The operatives recovered pistol, cartridges and AK-47 rifles from them. We investigated and charged some of them to court, while others are still under investigation.

“The command arrested 15 suspected kidnappers and rescued 10 victims from their hideouts without paying any ransom. They were arrested in Asaba, Warri and Ughelli. SARS operatives have been raiding hideouts on the Agbor/Benin Expressway. We were able to arrest 10 suspects who have been robbing passengers on the highway.

“Police operatives raided hideouts of criminals along Warri/Sapele and Benin expressways. They arrested another 15 suspected armed robbers and recovered arms, including pump-action, cartridges and AK-47 rifles. We have been receiving several complaints from the community. We raided and arrested them, the area is peaceful and calm now.

“The command will not take chances. We are going after the criminals to make these ‘ember’ months peaceful in the state. We arrested 10 murder suspects, after concluding investigation we charged them to court.

“I have directed my area commanders, DPOs safer highway, anti-cultism, SARS and anti-kidnapping operatives to flush out criminals in their areas. We have started 48-hour Operation Show Up to chase out criminals.

“We have recovered 60 different arms in houses of the criminals when searching their houses and hideouts. We have charged them to court to face the wrath of the law. We need more support of the public by giving us more information about any strange thing in their environs.”