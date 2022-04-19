From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A lecturer with the Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, who was kidnapped on the April 9, 2022, is dead.

Daily Sun reports that the Head of Music Department, died in the hospital after he was found unconscious by those assigned to picked him after his abductors released him following the payment of a N3 million ransom

State Police Public Relations officer, DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the death, said that the deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Local source disclosed that the lecturer was released on Sunday night, but was found lifeless by those who went to pick him uu ‘The deceased was rushed to a private clinic for first aid treatment, but was referred to the Oghara Teaching Hospital on Monday after his condition did not improve. ‘Idamoyibo is said to have died on the way to the Oghara Teaching Hospital as he was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival’, the source said.

Recalls that Idamoyibo was kidnapped in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, while returning to Abraka after a family meeting in Sapele.

His abductors had demanded N50 million as ransom for family members to secure his release.