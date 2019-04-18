Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An attempt by suspected Yahoo Boys to kidnap a lady and possibly use her for rituals was on Thursday foiled in Asaba by operatives of the Delta State police command.

The victim had boarded a tricycle also known as Keke from the popular Ogbogonogo Market to Summit when after moving some poles, the tricycle pulled up and two boys hopped in and sandwiched the middle-aged lady.

But along Summit, the lady became suspicious of her fellow passengers, and therefore beckoned on the tricycle to pull up at Jesus Saves Junction.

However, the tricycle operator refused to stop and even increased his speed which led to an alarm being raised by the lady.

Her alarm, according to eyewitnesses attracted a mobile police patrol team who gave the tricycle a hot chase.

It was reliably gathered that the suspected Yahoo Boys the hypnotized their victim which made her temporarily lose memory after she raised the alarm.

The police in their swift response intercepted and apprehended the suspected kidnapper’s cum Yahoo Boys, according to a source.

The source said one of the suspects, in a bid to disappear, threw a ring suspected to be magic ring in his mouth and attempted to vanish but the police also, neutralise it, and took them into custody.

Irate youths who gathered at the scene made efforts to administer jungle justice but the police prevented them.

Contacted, acting Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, said his office was yet to be briefed on the development.