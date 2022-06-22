From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected armed robber was killed during a gun battle with operatives of the Delta State Police Command in the Umusadege area of Kwale town, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The Command also arrested seven other suspects and recovered arms at separate locations in the state.

Command spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Asaba, said there had been a robbery operation in Umusadege.

Edafe said operatives of the Command stormed the scene and engaged the suspects in a gun battle, during which one of them sustained bullet injuries while the others escaped.

Saying that the injured suspect died at the hospital, Edafe noted that one locally-made gun, four live cartridges, and four expended cartridges were recovered.

He further disclosed that two suspects, including 29-year-old Michael Reuben and 30-year-old Odemba Onochie, were arrested during a stop and search operation at the Asaba end of the River Niger Head Bridge.

He explained that the suspects and two others abandoned their motorcycle on sighting the police and fled with a black polythene bag.

According to him, Reuben and Onochie were apprehended while 100 rounds of 7.62MM AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from the black polythene bag that was in their possession.

Edafe also disclosed that during a covert sting operation, two suspects – Ifeanyi Samson (28-year-old ex-convict) and 20-year-old Chibizor Obugo, were arrested at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

He said one fabricated English pistol was recovered from them, adding that their confession led to the arrest of three other suspects with one Lifan Super Ladies and a Sanya Super Honda motorcycles.

Edafe gave the identities of the three suspects as 34-year-old Ike Okwudili who is the gang leader, 17-year-old Udoka Onyekanu Promise and 26-year-old Chiazor Daniel.

The Command spokesman said the matters were still under investigation.