The Delta State Police Command arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultism, murder and rapists, recovering arms ammunition from them and rescued 10 victims from kidnappers’ den. Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka, said: “The command has dealt with criminals terrorising the people.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), arrested 15 suspected criminals in various scenes. SARS operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers on the Asaba/Agbor Expressway and the Ibusa/Asaba Expressway. They encountered the hoodlums and raided their hideouts recovering ammunition from them.

“The SARS operatives arrested four notorious armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists in Asaba environs where they recovered some Ak47 rifles pump actions, round of ammunition from them. Investigation is still going on. The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), cracked down on 15 suspected cult members in Abraka, Asaba, Warri axis. Weapons like locally made pistol, pump action, cartridges, Ak47 rifles were recovered. Some of them were charged to court while others are under investigation.

“The AKS arrested 15 suspected kidnappers and rescued 10 victims. The suspects operated in Asaba, Warri and Ughelli. SARS operatives have been raiding hoodlums’ hideouts along the Agbor/Benin Expressway. We were able to arrest 10 suspected notorious criminals robbing passengers.

“Operatives of SARS and AKS raided some spots along Warri/Sapele/Benin Expressway. We arrested another 15 suspects and recovered arms including pump action, cartridges and Ak47 rifles. They are the criminals terrorising people in Sapele and Ughelli. We have received several complains from the community. We raided and arrested them the area is peaceful and calm now. I have redeployed detectives to that axis to checkmate the thugs and criminals.

“We are preparing ahead of ‘ember’ months to ensure that criminals relocate from the state. We arrested some suspects for the murder and rape. I have directed all my area commanders, DPOs safer highway, anti-cultism, SARS and anti-kidnappers operatives, to flush out criminals in all their areas. We have started the 48-hour operation of ‘show up’ for criminals to leave Delta State.

“We have recovered over 60 arms in houses of suspects while searching their houses and hideouts. We have charged some of them to court to face the wrath of the law. We need more support from members of the public by giving us more information.”