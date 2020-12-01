The Delta State Police Command has arrested over 60 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and recovered 25 arms and ammunition from the hideouts of the criminals.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said the command did well through community policing, which enabled the police to arrest 15 suspected armed robbers in Asaba, Agbor and Ibusa:

“Detectives also arrested 17 cultists terrorising residents. They were arrested during the time of their initiation in the bush.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) operatives arrested 10 suspected kidnappers along Ughelli, Warri and Agbor axis and rescued three victims without payment of any ransom. Detectives raided all the hideouts of the kidnappers and in the process some of the bandits abandoned their ammunition, which were recovered by the police.

“There are joint operations involving Police, Army, Civil Defence and Navy to flush out the criminals as the Christmas/New Year festivities are very close. I have deployed detectives in all the flashpoints to reduce crime rate.

“I can assure you that the criminals will be dealt with and people of the state will be able to sleep with their two eyes closed during the forthcoming festive period.”