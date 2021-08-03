Delta State Police Command has arrested over 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Ali, said police operatives and support of vigilance group burst the hideouts of criminals in Sapele and Warri as well as of the kidnappers in Amukpe.

“We arrested five notorious suspected kidnappers in an encounter. A wanted kidnapper, 40-year-old Diamond Akoro, aka Fowlboy, died in the process. He had kidnapped and killed some victims and collected millions of naira as ransom.

“They arrested another set of 10 suspected kidnappers in various places in Warri, Sapele and Ughelli. They were terrorising the people. They recovered sophisticated weapons like AK-47 rifles pump action, cartridges and locally made double barrel gun.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 20 suspected cultists in Agbor, Asaba, Warri and Abaraka during during initiation. We recovered charms, locally made pistol, double barrel gun, uniforms and clothes from them.

“The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested 15 suspected armed robbers. They robbed several victims in Asaba, Sapele, Oparama, Agbor, Beni/Agbor Expressway, Ibusa, Ughelli axis. They collected their valuable items, which were later recovered. Immediately after investigation, they will be charged to court.

“In line with the order of the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, that we should go after the criminals, we are making sure that we restore peace in the state. We have imbibed community policing with the cooperation of the necessary stakeholders.

“This has enabled us to flush hoodlums out of the state. I have warned Area Commanders, DPO’s to be vigilant and be ready to fight the bandits away from their axis.’

