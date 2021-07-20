Delta State Police Command has arrested over 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and, cult members. It also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Commissioner of Police Mr Mohammed Ali, said: “Police operatives with the compliment support of the vigilance group burst the hideouts of the criminals in Sapele and Warri. Five notorious kidnappers were arrested with one wanted and notorious Akoro who died in the process. He had kidnapped and killed some victims after collecting millions of naira as ransom.

“Ten other suspected kidnappers were also arrested. Sophisticated weapons like AK-47 rifles, pump action, cartridges and locally double barrel gun were recovered. The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 20 suspects in Agbor, Asaba, Warri and Abaraka. They were nabbed and during initiation. Charms, locally made pistol, double barrel gun, uniforms and clothes were recovered from them.

“The Police Rapid Response Squad (PRRS) arrested 15 suspected armed robbers who operated around Asaba, Sapele, Oparama, Agbor, Beni/Agbor Expressway, Ibusa and Ughelli. They robbed victims and collected their valuable items, which were later recovered by the police. We have commenced investigation and will soon be charged to court. “With the directive of IGP Usman Baba Alkali that we should go after the criminals and make sure that we restore peace in the state, we have imbibed community policing with the cooperation of the necessary stakeholders. This has enabled us to flush out hoodlums.

“I have warned my area commanders and DPOs to be vigilant. They should be ready to confront bandits, kidnappers and other criminals and flush them out of their domains. All suspects soon be charged to court.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.