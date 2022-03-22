From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A combined Dragon Patrol Teams 27, 28, 19, 20, and 16 of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a man kidnapped by hoodlums and kept in a boot of a car at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The 22-year-old man, who drove a sliver RX 350 car silver with registration number ASB 124 HK, was whisked away by four armed men from the university town of Ozoro in Isoko and driven to Effurun in the boot of his car until he was rescued by the combined police teams.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe said that report about the kidnapping was made on Sunday, March 20 at about 0300 hrs at the Ozoro Police Division.

DSP Edafe said that the gunmen drove the victim who was thrown into the boot of the car towards Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA.

‘Consequently, Dragon Patrol Teams 27, 28, 19, 20, and 16 were massively deployed to the scene,’ the police spokesman stated.

‘The teams went on an intelligent led operation and trailed the kidnappers to PTI junction Effurun, where the kidnappers upon noticing that the teams were closing in on them abandoned the victim and the vehicle and fled.

‘The victim (name withheld), ‘m’, age 22 yrs, of Ozoro was rescued unhurt and the vehicle recovered,’ DSP Edafe said.

He said that manhunt is ongoing to track the fleeing hoodlums.

In a different development, 27-year-old Nzubechi Emeka, who hails from Egbema LGA of Imo State, was been arrested for alleged theft of a newly purchased motorcycle in Obiaruku.

DSP Edafe said that on Saturday, March 19, at about 0600hrs, Safe Delta patrol team stationed along Umutu/Obiaruku Abraka road received information that one unregistered Lifan ladies motorcycle parked in the compound of the complainant (name withheld) has been stolen by unknown persons.

The police spokesman said upon receiving the report, the police team embarked on an intensive stop and search operation and on Sunday, March 20, at about 1030 hrs, information was received that the suspect was sighted moving towards Umunede.

He was trailed to Umunede where he was arrested and upon interrogation confessed to the crime.

DSP Edafe, confirming that the motorcycle was recovered, noted that investigation is ongoing on the incident.