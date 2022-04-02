From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The new rector of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara, Prof. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, has given a graphic details of how he intends developing the instruction in his five-year tenure-ship of the institution.

Ufuophu-Biri spoke weekend after his official welcome ceremony as new Rector of the institution at the Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s auditorium, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State.

The rector who took over the mantle of leadership few days ago after expiration of the tenure of the former Rector, Prof Emmanuel Apoyi-Ogujor, said that his administration will be based on students-staff welfare.

“I will meet with different bodies within the institutions for us to interact on staff and students welfare.

“A well motivated staff is more active in labour and will lead to better productivity. I want staff who will interact with the international community.

“Why do you think they are saying some schools are the best or they are better than others? They are considered the best, because of the quality of staff that they have.

“When you don’t have good staff, you can’t have best students. So students should always see the staff as father and mother figures.

Ufuophu-Biri who was a Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at the Delta State University, (DELSU), Abraka, said that he will leverage on his contacts as pioneer Fellow and alumnus of the Brown University, International Advanced Research Institute (BIATI) Providence Rhode Island, USA, to raise the standard of the institution to international level as a policy thrust.

He said ICT training for students and staff would be taken serious while enforcing discipline among students and staff.

‘I will discuss with the Dean of students to take some students out of the country occasionally to see how things are done outside the country’.

Speaking on how he intend enforcing discipline, Ufuophu-Biri said that no student will be expelled and no staff will be dismissed as he tends to enhance mutual relationship among staff and students.

On motivating the staff on self development and giving out promotion as at when due, he said that a motivated staff is more effective in carry out labour and producing good results.

Though he said that his tenure won’t see the rustication of any students, he however said discipline will be taken seriously and in high measures.

‘We will take discipline very seriously. By the Grace of God, no students will be expelled or suspended. What I mean by that is that all the students will keep to the rules; because if you don’t keep to the rules, the rules apply.

‘No staff will be dismissed, reprimanded or sacked. I want to see more lecturers promoted. Once you’re due for promotion, you will be promoted. We are not here to take away bread from you,” he reiterated’.

Prof. Ufuophu-Biri urged lecturers to endeavour to give students maximum attention they deserve, positing that the foundation of any institution is build on the existence of students.

‘Lecturers should not shout at students; that was what I maintained as Deputy Dean of students and Head of Department. When you travel outside this country or when you run a private university, you will know the importance of students.

‘When government say they can’t pay salaries and you have to generate your money yourself that is when you will know that the more students you have, the more money you make.

‘If a student does something wrong, try to understand the psychology of that student. Has he paid fees, is he hungry, is he under the influence of drugs, try to check his psychological balance.

‘As respect is mutual and reciprocal, students and staff should do well to respect each other. As a student, a staff is shouting at you because of social responsibility. It is believed that if you know what is right, you will do what is right.

‘A staff who sees you doing the wrong things and refuse to correct you, will lead you into darkness.

‘The staff has the right to reprimand and correct you. Students, you must respect yourself. Correction is like surgical operation, it is sometimes best done in secrecy.

‘And also student, if a lecturer enters the class and made a mistake, do not mock or laugh at him. Once there’s mutual understanding between students and lecturers, there will be peace. Without your lecturers there’s no you,’ he posited.