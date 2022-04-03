From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The new Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Prof. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, has unveiled the roadmap for the development of the tertiary institution within the duration of his tenure.

Ufuophu-Biri spoke at the weekend at the ceremony held at the James Onanefe Ibori Auditorium, to formally welcome him as the new Rector of the institution.

He took over the mantle of leadership after expiration of the tenure of the former Rector, Prof Emmanuel Apoyi-Ogujor. He said that his administration would place premium on the welfare of staff and students.

His words: “I will meet with different bodies within the institution for us to interact on staff and students welfare. The well-motivated staff is more active in labour and will lead to better productivity. I want staff that will interact with the international community.

“Why do you think they are saying some schools are the best or they are better than others? They are considered the best, because of the quality of staff that they have. When you don’t have good staff, you can’t have best students. So students should always see the staff as father and mother figures.”

Ufuophu-Biri, a professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at the Delta State University, (DELSU), Abraka, before he was appointed as rector said that he would leverage on his contacts as pioneer Fellow and alumnus of the Brown University, International Advanced Research Institute (BIATI), Providence, Rhode Island, USA, to raise the standard of the institution to international level as a policy thrust.

He said ICT training for students and staff would be taken serious while enforcing discipline among students and staff.