Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon says there is no cause for alarm as the race for a Super 6 slot is still much alive, despite his team sharing the spoils with Delta Queens.

He said after the game said after the Matchday 6 result of his team against Delta Queens at the University of Port-Harcourt Sports Complex, which he opined was not a good one for his team.

“Today’s result is as though we have lost because we are not supposed to be dropping points at home. We should rather pick all points and go away to pick draws or wins. The result is very bad.

“After the first fifteen minutes, we lost concentration; the visitors took over the game. My players weren’t fighting and also played to the gallery.”