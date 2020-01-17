Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has said it has uncovered plans by some elements to distract the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration through sponsored blackmail.

The government, however, said it will not be distracted, noting that it would rather remain focused in building a stronger Delta which the governor promised during the 2019 electioneering.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who raised the alarm in Asaba during a press conference, said blackmailers have been engaged to distract the administration. Aniagwu did not name the supposed sponsors of the blackmailers, but insisted that despite their antics, the administration would remain focus in addressing the various challenges in the state.

He said the state will not be engaging in another round of campaign of who succeeds Governor Okowa in 2023, adding that, that was not the focus of his boss at the moment.

“We cannot be weakened in our resolve to sustain our ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda of strengthening the health sector, roads, agriculture and tackling issues of erosion across the state.

“We are in a democratic setting, we don’t have problems with anyone who wants to context 2023 elections but it is not normal to ask the governor to name who he wants to handover to,” he said.