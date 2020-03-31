Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, received various preventive items from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curtail spread of coronavirus disease.

NCDC Director, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, John Oladejo, in a letter to the Ministry of Health, listed the items to include coveralls, masks, gloves, google protection, boots, hand sanitizers, body bags, face shields, disposal bags for bio-harzardous waste and other preventive materials.

Oladejo said the NCDC strategic stockpile was to support states in the event of outbreak of the disease, and urged the state government to forecast, budget and procure items based on needs for response for possible outbreak of the virus and other infectious diseases.

According to the letter, since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the centre has continued to intensify efforts to reduce the risk of spread.

Oladejo noted that with the activation of the National COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre on February 28, 2020, they have been meeting on a daily basis to coordinate response activities in line with the COVID-19 Incident Action Plan.

He said the NCDC would continue to monitor appropriate storage and general accountability of the materials supplied to them and keep proper records of usage of the supplies.

Receiving the items, Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, thanked NCDC management for the support, and pledged the state’s continuous collaboration with the agency to curb the spread of the disease.