Delta Air Lines, the longest-serving U.S. airline to Africa, will resume its nonstop service between Lagos and New York-JFK in December, restoring the popular route in time for the festive season.

Delta will operate nonstop flights between Murtala Muhammed International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times a week, effective December 8, 2022. The airline also continues to connect Lagos to Atlanta daily.

The airline’s Commercial Director for Africa, the Middle East and India, Jimmy Eichelgruen, said: “Pre-pandemic, the U.S. was one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians and we don’t see any signs of this slowing down. We’re proud to be the only airline connecting Nigeria nonstop to two destinations in the United States, offering more choice and award-winning service whether traveling for business or leisure.”

Delta has scheduled an Airbus A330-200 aircraft on the JFK route, which features a choice of Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seats. Throughout the aircraft, customers will enjoy personal entertainment screens with new premium content and on-demand Wi-Fi for purchase with free mobile messaging.

During the meal service, customers receive a choice of entrée alongside an appetiser and dessert in addition to a full bar selection or soft drink. Those traveling in Delta One can pre-order their in-flight meal and enjoy complimentary lounge access, including to Delta Sky Clubs in the U.S., before they fly.

