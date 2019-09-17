Defending champion, Delta State, once again stole the show after dismissing early threats from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and Team Lagos, who topped the medals table on day one and two, respectively, to win the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) yesterday, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Team Delta bounced back on the third day to top the medals table and kept increasing their medals haul to comfortably finish on top with 104 medals.

Team Lagos, who just made a second appearance at this year’s edition after debuting last year, finished second with 22 gold 36 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Third position was claimed by Team Bayelsa with 17 gold, six silver and 22 bronze medals and Edo State finished at the fourth spot with 13 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Fifth position went to Ogun State with 9 gold, 6 silver and 17 bronze medals finished sixth, Ondo State garnered eight gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals to place 7th and Oyo State won seven gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals to emerge 8th.

Ninth position went to the FCT with seven gold, five silver and 13 bronze medals, while Plateau State sums up the top 10 with seven gold, four silver and five bronze medals. Special awards presented were Best Behaved State, Yobe State, Lagos claimed first position in march past