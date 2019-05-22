Delta State Government has called on the private sector, individuals and non-governmental organisations in the state to partner it in funding education to ensure higher excellence and secure the future of the youths.

The call was made on Monday by Secretary to the State Government, Festus Ovie Agas, and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, at the second Delta State Award for Academic Excellence sponsored by Eroton Oil, at which cash rewards, laptops and other items were presented to awardees.

Ebie said the state government places premium on education and has invested much to reposition technical and vocational education, construction, renovation and equipment of educational infrastructure as well as revival of schools sports.

The Category A awardees on Cognitive/Placement Examination were Miss Faith Adogbeji Ogheneyevworho of Springfield Primary School, Sapele who came first with 351 marks, Miss Michele Edah Alero of Benchill School, Warri, 349 marks, and Stephanie Oseyemere Ude, 300 marks.

In the 2018 National Examinations Council (NECO) examination category, Precious Agboghai of Orient Academy Group of Schools, Boji-Boji Owa came first with nine Bs, Ephraim Bomi-Dore Oritsemolagbemi of NEPA Staff Secondary School, Sapele came second with seven Bs, one A and one C and Isioma Nelson Ifeanyichukwu of Federal Government College, Warri, came third with seven Bs and two Cs.