Team Delta and Rivers will do battle in the first match, as the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship begins in Asaba today. The competition will end on April 24.

It is being attended by Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger state, while Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will fight in the Softball event.

Over N1 million cash prizes have been dangled for the teams.

After the baseball match involving Delta and Rivers state this morning at the St. Patrick’s College (SPC), Asaba, Kwara and Lagos State teams will take to the centre stage between 9 and 11 am before Rivers and Lagos softball team do battle between 11 am and 12pm.

The Delta softball team will face Kwara between 1pm and 2pm, before the Niger baseball team trades tackles with Team Delta in the afternoon.