Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have called on relevant authorities to apply the maximum weight of the law for those involved in rape and defilement and other gender based violence across the country.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed worries over the rising cases of rape and defilement across the country, saying that such severe punishment would serve as deterrent to others nursing the intention to the commit the act.

They made the suggestion in a four-point communique issued at the end of the council’s quarterly meeting in Asaba.

Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, condemned in the strongest terms the alarming rate of rape cases being reported in the country.

Efeizomor who alluded to recent cases of rape and murder of innocent Nigerians, pledged total support of the body to the fight against the act in its entirety.

While calling on the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to handle the issues of rape with a high sense of justice, the royal fathers insisted that anyone caught in the dastardly act should face the full weight of the law .

“W call on government at all levels to come out with more stringent measures to curtail the ugly trend,” they said.

The monarchs encouraged rape victims to speak out, and appealed to lawyers and judges to exercise human face in handling rape related issues to enable perpetrators and their cohorts get quick judgement to act as deterrent to others.

The council also urged its members to adopt whistle blowing measures to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who sell hard drugs to rapists.

They cautioned against stigmatisation of victims, saying that the menace of rape should be tackled with utmost seriousness and high sense of commitment.

On security, the Royal Fathers expressed total support to all steps so far taken by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to tackle security challenges and enjoined him to remain steadfast and focussed.

They also congratulated the governor for his development efforts in the last five years, and promised to support him in the actualization of the Stronger Delta vision.