Paul Osuyi

The sledge hammer of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) may soon fall on the head teacher and some teachers at Uduere Primary School, Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The school head and majority of the teachers were caught of guard as they were absent at their duty post when a monitoring team led by the chairman of SUBEB, Sunny Ogwu paid an unscheduled visit to the school.

Only two teachers were present during the visit, a development that irked Ogwu who summoned the absentee teachers to Asaba, the state capital to explain why appropriate disciplinary action for dereliction of duties should not be taken against them.

The SUBEB chairman who also paid a similar visit to Otovwodo Primary School and Agbarha Primary School all in Ughelli North Local Government Area Council, expressed shock at the level of vandalism of class rooms at Otovwodo Primary School, and called on the community and other stakeholders in the area to rise up to the situation to help protect education infrastructures.

Ogwu, however, promised to handle the challenge with the school based management committee to put appropriate measures in place in ensuring that school properties are well secured and safe guarded.

While directing the headmaster of Otovwodo Primary School to issue query to any teacher found wanting for any act of indiscipline, Ogwu frowned at merging of students from different grades in one class, saying that such practice is unethical and not healthy for effective learning.

He reprimanded teachers whose lesson notes were not up-to-date and charged school heads to ensure that teachers under them prepare and update their lesson notes.