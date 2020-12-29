By Cosmas Omegoh

Committed to turning around the fortune of their alma mater, former students of Delta State school under the aegis of Our Lady’s High School, Effurun, Old Girls Association (OLHSEOGA), recently appointed an Interim Global Committee (IGC) to run their alumni association at both the national and global levels.

The prestigious Catholic (all girls) secondary school in Effurun, Delta State, established in 1960 by the Catholic Church has alumni spanning six decades, with numerous chapters in Nigeria, The United Kingdom, The Republic of Ireland, North America (United States & Canada) and Germany, with professionals making an impact in Nigeria and globally.

The establishment of the IGC steers an inclusive agenda amongst its alumnae.

In a communication signed by Mrs. Diana Ekop, (63-67 set), chairperson of the harmonisation committee set up to interface with members of the association.

In her comments, Mrs. Ekop thanked members of the newly constituted committee for accepting the call to serve while tasking them amongst other responsibilities to run the affairs of the association at a global level, review the draft constitution as well as the proposed global structure and organise a mega reunion where a general election would be conducted to elect the old students’ national/global executives. The IGC was appointed for a term of nine months.

In statement issued by Faith Osiobe the association’s publicity secretary, the chairperson, Chief Emuobonuvie Judith Enamuotor while accepting to lead the IGC, stated that with a constitution/global structure, OLHSEOGA was creating a worldwide community among its alumnae and facilitating opportunities for lifelong engagement within its membership and with their alma mater.

Chief Enamuotor also stressed the importance of members promoting solidarity among other members in Nigeria and globally as well as having agenda that support and advance the interest and welfare of the association and the alma mater.

She further pleaded for full cooperation from all alumnae, reminding members of the committee of the “great” responsibility they have been bestowed with.” She asked that they work hard as the maiden global committee to build a solid and sustainable foundation for the association.