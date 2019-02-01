The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, has advised all participants at the forthcoming Delta State School Sports Festival to embrace discipline and fair play.

About 1,500 athletes from public and private primary and secondary are billed to participate in the developmental sports fiesta which take place between February 5and 7.

Ebie stressed that the forthcoming competition was designed to help the young ones grow early enough in their areas of strength in sports.

“We want them to be well-behaved on and off the sports arena. All the supervisors have been told to ensure fair play and I also expect the student athletes to be very disciplined.

“This event is aimed at identifying the talents from a young age. We are serious about it because the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, wants the state to maintain its number one position in sports in the country,” Ebie said.

Athletes are expected to arrive their camp base at the NYSC Orientation camp at Issele Uku on February 4 where they will be accredited on same day for the event.

Delta’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is organizing this event which has been in limbo for many years.

The events to be competed for are athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, badminton, tennis, table tennis, chess and scrabble.