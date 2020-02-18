As the Delta State School Sports take centre stage today in various locations, the state government has appealed to all the participants to embrace fair play in the two-day event.

The event is an annual grassroots festival aimed at identifying young talents from schools and the grassroots at tender age.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said it is important for participants to exhibit spirit of sportsmanship all through.

He stressed that the need to give the young ones direction and focus early are the main motives of the stage government in staging the competition.

“At the age they are now, they listen more and can assimilate better. The government is always identifying talents at young age, and we keep records to help them develop better.”