Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The late arrival of question papers almost marred the conduct of the ongoing promotion examinations across some public secondary schools in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

At Aradhe Grammar School, Aradhe, where the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, monitored the exercise, question papers were not available as at 9:20 am for an examination scheduled to have commenced by 9:00 am.

Ukah, unhappy about he situation, ordered that examination supervisors be at the custodian centers by 7:00 am to collect examination question papers so that they can distribute examination materials on time.

The commissioner, who also visited Iluelogbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo, in the same local government area, expressed his displeasure at the delay in starting the examination at the school.

He cautioned school principals to make sure they conduct the examination according to the scheduled time in order to guard against leaks of examination question papers.

In his general remark, Ukah charged school heads in the state to adhere strictly to approved guidelines in the conduct of examinations.

He commended the principals of Emiye Girls Grammar School, Oleh, and Emore Grammar School, Oleh, both in Isoko South, for the timely conduct of the examination, and urged them not to relent in their efforts in bringing the much needed development in the education sector.

The Chief Inspector of Education in Isoko South Local Government, Mr Jonathan Ofuyovwi, who conducted the commissioner around the schools in the local government area, assured that everything would be done to ensure that the 2019 promotion examination would be conducted in line with approved guidelines.

The principals of the various schools visited also promised to adhere strictly to the examination timetable sent to them by the ministry, and that they would put in their best to see that the examination is conducted smoothly.