From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Delta State Government has secured a $40 million investment to be injected into the Songhai Delta at Amukpe in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.
The investment which is under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, is targeted at reviving agricultural activities at Songhai.
Songhai Delta which was established by the administration of former governor James Ibori, has become a shadow of it’s former self.
But addressing reporters in Asaba on the outcome of the state executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to revive it.
Aniagwu said the state was in partnership with a consortium of firms to achieve the objective.
In the area of empowerment and skills acquisition, he said approval was given for the third cycle of the Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA) for 2022 to accommodate 810 youths in the state.
Under Delta Cares Scheme, Aniagwu said council approved areas one and two to take care of vulnerable groups and FADAMA project to meaningfully engage youths in partnership with the World Bank.
The commissioner added that council further approved the furnishing and equipping of the leisure park and film village, Asaba, adding that the facilities would be commissioned in May for use by Nollywood practitioners across the country.
