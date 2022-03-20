From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has secured a $40 million investment to be injected into the Songhai Delta at Amukpe in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The investment which is under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, is targeted at reviving agricultural activities at Songhai.

Songhai Delta which was established by the administration of former governor James Ibori, has become a shadow of it’s former self.

But addressing reporters in Asaba on the outcome of the state executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to revive it.

Aniagwu said the state was in partnership with a consortium of firms to achieve the objective.