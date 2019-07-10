Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the destruction of facilities in public primary and secondary schools in Delta State, the state government on Wednesday called on community vigilantes to assist in protecting such facilities from vandals.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Mr. Patrick Ukah made the appeal during an inspection of some public schools in Okpanam and Obomkpa communities.

Ukah who expressed displeasure over the incessant rate of vandalisation in public schools, appealed for intensification of cooperation from the communities and their vigilante groups that will guarantee the security of educational facilities of schools in their respective communities.

He urged communities to step up their game in protecting school facilities, as it has become a big challenge, which according to him, must be tackled with all seriousness as government had spent huge resources in providing the facilities.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment in developing the basic and secondary education sub sector in the state, stressing that the construction and renovation of public schools across the state is a demonstration of government interest in making the public schools in the state conducive for learning.

He stated that the Okowa-led administration would continue to give priority attention to education as it played a very crucial role in the Stronger Delta agenda of the present administration.

The school heads of the various schools visited by the commissioner assured that they would continue to partner with the state government to ensure that the standard of education in the state is not compromised.