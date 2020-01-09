Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State are in shock over the murder of Paul Onomuakpokpo, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 01, by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

The incident occurred Wednesday night along the Ogoni Road near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

They were said to have ambushed the deceased who was returning from a celebration of the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whose election was affirmed earlier in the day by the Supreme Court in Abuja.

He reportedly died on the spot as his killers also riddled his Toyota Camry (‘Spider’ model) he was driving at the time with bullets.

Contacted, the state publicity secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Osuoza, could not confirm the incident, saying that the state leadership was yet to be briefed on the development.

“I have contacted the state chairman, and he has called the local government party chairman for details. As we speak, we are yet to get feedback from the LGA party chairman on the murder incident. As soon as we can confirm with details we will inform the press,” Osuoza said.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the murder to our correspondent in Asaba on Thursday, saying that investigation has already commenced.

A local source, who claimed to be with the deceased when he left his house, told Daily Sun: “We were at the premises of one of the SAs to the state governor on Youth Development celebrating the victory of the governor on the Supreme Court ruling yesterday.

“Late Paul Onomuakpokpo, who is also the tipper unit chairman of the NURTW in Olomu, told us he was going to collect money from his colleagues, but within a few minutes, we heard this horrible news that he has been shot dead.”

The source, who was speaking on phone crying, said it was shocking to receive such news that somebody they have been with a short while has been killed by some persons, saying it is difficult to believe.

It was learnt that a team of security agents attached to the Otu-Jeremi Division were seen conveying the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary.

The shock of the news of the deceased was said to have brought serious tension to Olomu community and its environs as sympathizers were saying it was a clear case of assassination.