From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Officials of the Delta State Ministries of Education on Thursday shunned the national launch and dissemination of the National Policy on Gender in Education (NPGE) which held in Asaba, the state capital.

Representatives from South-West states of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo and Ondo, as well as Edo and Rivers in the South-South were among the critical stakeholders at the ceremony.

But no official or stakeholder from Delta where the event held was present.

Organiser of the launch, the Federal Ministry of Education with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), hinted that information was passed across the four Ministries of Education in the state.

Addressing participants, Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir said the NPGE is the reviewed National Policy on Gender in Basic Education (NPGBE) which was developed and printed in 2006.

According to her, the 2006 policy document was long overdue for review as a result of emerging issues and identified gaps in implementation.

Represented by the Deputy Director (Gender) at the ministry, Mrs. Felicia Ajanigo Abuka, Abdulkadir said the revised policy would now be used at all levels – from Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) to tertiary level.

She charged participants to be committed to the implementation of the policy document in their respective states in order to reduce the disparities in access, retention and completion at all levels of education.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Mrs. Azuka Menkili told participants that her organization was delighted to work to the Nigerian Government and other patners in bringing the policy to fruition.

She said the launch of the document was “a demonstration of the transformative political will and strategic investment being made in girls’ education in Nigeria.

“And we know what works to increase girl’s participation in education – from cash transfer programmes, to compacts with men and with communities, to multiple, flexible, and certified learning pathways, to investing in skills development for girls.

“Our challenge going forward is not to figure out what to do to achieve gender equality, but how to deliver these proven strategies through sustainable delivery mechanisms with speed, scale and quality.

“UNICEF stands ready to work with government, partners, communities, teachers, parents and students to deliver high quality education services for every girl and boy.

“We must make every effort to support children and young people in leading a productive, meaningful and happy life that they so richly deserve and want.”

