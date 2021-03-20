From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Six people suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, reportedly died in a car accident in Ughelli, Delta State, on Friday night.

The accident, which involved a Lexus SUV, occurred near Ekiugbo junction along the Agbarho-Ughelli axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North.

The victims reportedly died on the spot after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck.

They were said to be celebrating one of their friends who had just bought an expensive car shortly after a breakthrough in their illicit business.

‘The accident took place near Ekiugbo Junction at about 8 pm on Friday. One of them bought a 2021 Lexus GX 460,’ a source who claimed to have witnessed the evacuation of the dead bodies volunteered.

‘The Lexus arrived Ughelli around 5 pm while the accident happened around 8 pm.

‘They were returning from a joint where they had gone to celebrate the arrival of the vehicle.

‘The new vehicle rammed into a payloader truck along the expressway.

‘The six of them died on the spot.’

The source added that the new vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

The incident comes barely a week after a similar accident also claimed the lives of two suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ near Wetland Hotel in Ughelli.

Contacted in Asaba on Saturday, the spokesman of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kenneth Ogbonna, said his office was yet to be briefed on the incident.