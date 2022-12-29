From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the people of Isoko nation in Delta State have endorsed Mr Joel-Onowakpo Thomas of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as their sole candidate for Delta south senatorial district.

They made the endorsement at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state during this year’s Annual General Conference of Isoko Development Union (IDU) which is the apex socio-cultural body for the entire Isoko nation.

While Onowakpo, a former chairman of the state internal revenue board, is of the Isoko ethnic stock, his main challenger, Michael Diden of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is Itsekiri by the tribe.

But speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, youth groups, clergymen and other key stakeholders of Isoko nation, the President-General of IDU, Prof Christopher Akpotu, said the decision to back their son was based the on the need for equity and natural justice.

Akpotu said Isoko nation resolved to support its own for the election, irrespective of political party affiliation.

He said they had before now supported their Itsekiri counterparts for two terms as governor of Delta State and Ijaw for 20 years at the senate as well as two terms as deputy governor of the state.

The renowned academia argued that it was only reasonable, just and fair for Isoko to be supported for senate by all Delta South’s ethnic groups, just as he observed that the Isoko nation has been marginalised for so long.

Akpotu charged all Isoko sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to take full ownership of the senatorial candidacy of Joel-Onowakpo of the APC as Isoko project irrespective of their political party leaning.

While describing Joel-Onowakpo as a “noble, credible and humble Isoko son who is eminently qualified in all ramifications to represent Delta South people at the Red Chamber,” Prof. Akpotu tasked the electorate to choose only credible leaders.

“A sure mix of your functional conscience and your thumb will do the magic of electing service-oriented leaders and not ‘mafiosaic’ leaders who will not have anything to do with his electors after declaring them winners.

“Our peace must not be mortgaged for the desperate behaviour of any politician. In other words, no space should be left for political militants rather a ground for rationale, objective and civilized democratic behaviour that solely lies on the thumb and not in fisticuffs,” Akpotu stated.

In his endorsement prayers for Joel-Onowakpo, chairman of the Isoko Traditional Rulers Council and Odio-Ologbo of Oleh Kingdom, HRM A.W.O Ovrawah, declared that the entire Isoko nation has unanimously agreed to elect Joel-Onowakpo.

In a remark, Joel-Onowakpo appreciated the Isoko people for standing by him and assured that he shall serve Delta South with the fear of God, even as he urged the Isoko people to be firm, resolute and stay true to their resolve.

He stressed that supporting him is not just to correct the age-long marginalisation of the Isoko people, but to send the most qualified person on the ballot in terms of qualification, public service experience, competence, track record and business acumen to represent Delta South.

The APC candidate said jobs, empowerment and development will be massively created while ensuring that Delta South takes the center stage at the National Assembly.