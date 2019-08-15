Paul Osuyi, Asaba

National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday reserved judgement in the petition filed by the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 23, 2019 election, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Uduaghan, a former governor of the state, is challenging the return of Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition, the former governor alleged that the Delta South senatorial election of February 23 was marred by irregularities, and prayed the tribunal to cancel the exercise and order a fresh one.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C. O. Onyeabo, reserved judgement in the matter after the parties had adopted their final addresses, adding that the date will be communicated to the parties.

Petitioners’ counsel, Thomson Okpoko (SAN), in his final address, told the tribunal that the petitioners have been able to prove their case, and urged the tribunal to void the senatorial election.

Second respondent counse, Febude Zimugehan, contended that the petitioners have not been able to substantiate their claim.

Zimugehan insisted that the petitioners have not been able to discharged the burden of proof placed on them, and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

On his part, third respondent counsel, Manager, Larry Selekeowel (SAN), aligned himself with the position of the first and second respondents, and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.