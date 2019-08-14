Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the February 23, 2019 election, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Uduaghan, a former governor of the state, is challenging the return of Senator James Manager of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition, the ex-governor alleged that the Delta South senatorial election of February 23 was marred by irregularities, and prayed the tribunal to cancel the exercise and order a fresh one.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C.O. Onyeabo, reserved judgement in the matter after the parties had adopted their final addresses, adding that the date would be communicated to the parties.

Counsel to the petitioners, Thomson Okpoko (SAN) in his final address, told the tribunal that the petitioners had been able to prove their case, and urged the tribunal to void the senatorial election.

But counsel to the second respondent which is the (PDP), Barr. Febude Zimugehan, contended that the petitioners had not been able to substantiate their claim.

Zimugehan insisted that the petitioners had not been able to discharged the burden of proof placed on them, and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

On his part, counsel to the third respondent, Mr. Manager, Larry Selekeowel (SAN) aligned himself with the position of the first and second respondents, and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.