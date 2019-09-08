Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FOLLOWING last Saturday’s tribunal judgement that nullified the February 23, 2019 Delta South senatorial district election, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), James Manager and his All Progressives Congress (APC) contender and immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, have expressed their desire to take the legal battle to Court of Appeal.

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital nullified the election of Manager, a fifth-term senator, in a petition filed by Uduaghan.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Manager, and conduct a re-run within 90 days.

But both parties expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment with Manager describing it as a miscarriage of justice while Uduaghan stated that he should have be declared winner of the election by the tribunal.

Uduaghan in a statement by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, maintained that he won the election, adding that he would be heading to the Appeal Court to claim his mandate.

“While we are happy with the tribunal’s judgement which affirmed my party’s position that the election was rigged and characterized with electoral fraud, we are not entirely satisfied with the judgement as the tribunal ought to have deducted the excess illegal votes and declared me and my party rightful winner of the election.

“In view of this, we shall be challenging the tribunal’s judgement at the Appeal Court to declare us as the outright winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly Election for Delta South Senatorial District,” the statement read.

Manager, on his part, resorted to his Facebook page to chest thumb that he wiukd defeat Uduaghan if the election was conducted 50 times.

The incumbent senator insisted that the tribunal judgment was a miscarriage of justice, saying that the tribunal erred in all fronts.

The post read in parts: “I am in a small corner laughing

and I remain unperturbed. This judgement is certainly a miscarriage of justice and truly the tribunal erred in all fronts . We will definitely appeal the judgement. I want to urge my supporters to remain calm and patient for the outcome of our appeal for this is just a temporary setback.

“Going forward, Dr. Emma Uduaghan is well aware that if the election is conducted 50 times I will emerge victorious.”

The rival candidates thanked the people of Delta South for their support and appealed for calm, maintaining that they would secure victory at the appellate court.