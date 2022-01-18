From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Sheriff Oborevwori has called for unity in the fight against crime in the country.

Oborevwori said that crime, which he described as an ugly monster, must be tackled headlong and uprooted.

He spoke on Tuesday in Asaba at the resumption of plenary from the Christmas and New Year break.

Oborevwori who doubles as the national deputy chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria expressed concern about the increasing wave of crimes in the country

Addressing the House, Oborevwori said: “We are all painfully aware of the increasing wave of crimes in our country.

“This is an ugly monster that must be tackled headlong and uprooted by our unity as a people.

“During the break, our colleague, member representing Ughelli South State Constituency, Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben, was attacked by unknown gunmen in Warri on the 24th of December, 2021. By the special grace of God, he survived the attack,” he recalled.

He said the has a duty to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the state, adding that “our primary purpose in government is the security and welfare of the people.

“Therefore, in collaboration with the executive arm of government, we will ensure that everyone who is up in arms against our people is quickly brought to justice wherever they are in the state.”

Oborevwori said before the break, the House passed some strategic bills which have been assented to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We were able to achieve that feat as a result of your cooperation and support. I, therefore, wish to solicit your continuous support and commitment for the remainder of the session.

“May I crave the special understanding of chairmen and members of committees as always to double your efforts and report to plenary all outstanding referrals.

“All Committees’ secretariat must therefore be up and doing in order to achieve this goal,” he charged.