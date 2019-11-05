Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori and Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Mouboghare, yesterday commended the Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, for its giant strides since it was founded over a decade ago.

They praised WDU for moving fully into its permanent site, and graduating students as at when due without missing a year since it was founded.

They spoke at the commissioning of the university’s ultra-modern students hostels, which also marked WDU’s final act in its year-long preparation to have all its main activates in its permanent site.

The speaker, represented by Okorodudu, said the House of Assembly is leaving no stone unturned to ensure education, at all levels, is well-funded and promised the legislators will ensure the educational standard remains high.

Education commissioner said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has given stakeholders the marching orders to make Delta number one state in education.

He said government will support educational sector to achieve enviable goal.

WDU Vice Chancellor, Otete Okobia, said when the university resumes next week for the 2019/2020 academic session, and students return on Sunday, all school activities will now hold at the permanent site.