Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has narrated his COVID -19 experience and expressed gratitude to God, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the first family and Deltans for their support and prayers.

He said COVID-19 was real and advised that people should not joke with it.

Narrating his experience in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the lawmaker who is also deputy chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said he had been down with COVID-19, but now back on his feet, hale and hearty.

“Weeks ago, I experienced overt COVID-19 related symptoms and promptly self isolated before opting for COVID-19 test. The test result came out positive and medical officials began treatment. After some weeks and days of treatment, subsequent tests were ran on me. Am grateful to God to announce that the last results came out negative. As it is, the symptoms are gone and I am now hale and hearty. COVID-19 is real. I am a living testimony. I advise Deltans and all residents in the state to diligently observe the prescribed protocols by the NCDC; the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the state guidelines.”