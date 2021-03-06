(NAN)

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, has commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday council poll across the state.

Oborevwori made the commendation shortly after he cast his vote at about 10:05 a.m. in Unit 9 Ward 6 in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

“I want to tell you that the election is peaceful. Everybody accepts the candidature of Mr Isaiah Isiovwa as Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area.

“Victory is sure for the PDP in Okpe Local Government Area,” he said.

In the same vein, Isiovwa said that the election was peaceful, adding that the massive turnout was an indication that the electorate were ready to cast their votes.

Also, Dr Michael Tidi, the immediate past Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, commended the peaceful conduct of the election.

Tidi said shortly after he cast his vote at about 10:30 a.m. in Idudu Unit 14 Okere Ward 6, Warri South, that the exercise was peaceful.

The immediate past chairman, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the PDP, said he was optimistic of clinching the chairmanship seat.

He urged those who had yet to exercise their franchise to do so noting that it was their civic rights.

“The election is very peaceful. If you were there when I cast my vote, you would have seen the warm reception accorded us.

“We believe we will be elected because we went about our campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Isaac Aguanah, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for the Patani Local Government Area, says he is optimistic of winning the election.

The PDP candidate who voted in Unit 3, Ward 13, noted that the process was peaceful.

Aguanah, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his Bulu Angiama country home, said that when elected, he would ensure meaning development in the area.

“My aim is to carry on with the ongoing development of the local government area.

“I will also ensure that my administration embarks on human and infrastructural development as well as provision of social amenities,” he said.