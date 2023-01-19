The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the legislators to work hard towards programmes and policies geared towards attracting more dividends of democracy to the populace.

Oborevwori made the call on Wednesday in Asaba at resumed plenary after four weeks break for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The speaker appealed to members to sustain the commitment to duty of law making, representation and oversight so that together with the Executive, they could deliver the ”Stronger Delta”.

He said the State Assembly had been peaceful and fruitful and commended members for their cooperation and support for the leadership of the House.

Oborevwori noted that the seventh Assembly of the Delta House had been very effective and efficient in its parliamentary practice and procedure, saying ”the House can pride itself as one of the best sub-national parliaments in Nigeria”.

He also said that the House was always ahead of others in the evolving march towards fiscal federalism in the country and urged the lawmakers to sustain the good work.

The speaker disclosed that the Assembly had also deployed its high industry in passing a number of significant Bills in the various sectors of the state as well as approved requests from the Executive arm of government to facilitate the development of the state.

He commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for the rapid physical infrastructure development across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Oborevwori explained that the successes could not have been achieved without appropriation of funds for the projects by the Assembly.